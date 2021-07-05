I will continue to be funny to save humanity – Alban Bagbin responds to LGBTQ+ activists

General News of Monday, 5 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Alban Bagbin says he will continue to lead the against LGBTQ+ legalization in the country



• He believes that homosexuality is against the natural order



• Bagbin has been criticized for his stance on the issue



Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament has reiterated his stance against the legalization of Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender, Queer (LGBTQ+) activities in the country.



Parliament last week initiated a process to pass an anti-LGBTQ+ law that will make activism or any form of pro-LGTBQ+ activity illegal in the country.



Bagbin’s strong stance against the movement has been condemned and laughed off by pro-LGBTQ+ plus campaigners with one of them allegedly describing the Speaker of Parliament as ‘funny’.



Responding to this description, Bagbin said that he will not be cowed by such criticisms and will continue to pursue the agenda against the legalization of LGBTQ+.



He noted that their activities are not only against the values and beliefs of Ghanaian society but also an affront to the natural order.



“One of their activists said on social media that I’m a funny person. I will continue to be a funny person to make sure that the right thing is done. I’m pro-life and I will continue to be funny to ensure that lives are saved in the world. I will continue to be funny to ensure that this world created by God as a garden of Eden for us to enjoy will continue to be enjoyable by everyone,” he said.



Meanwhile, Bagbin’s comments and posture on the matter has been condemned by Professor Henry Kwasi Prempeh of the Centre Democratic Development.



In a Facebook post, Professor Prempeh wondered why Bagbin seems to be making himself a star out of the anti-LGBTQ+ movement in Parliament.



“How a Speaker, who is not a Member of Parliament, and has no legislative initiative or vote in the business of the House gets to make himself into the cheerleader for a bill, including personally guaranteeing its passage, just beats me.



“…He is cast more in the mould of the Speaker in Westminster, not the Speaker of the House of Representatives in Washington," he said in a Facebook post.



