I will continue criticising govt till Ghanaians start benefiting from our vast resources – Dormaahene

The Dormaahene, Oseadeyo Agyeman Badu II, has said that he is unperturbed about insults directed at him over his pronouncements on happenings in the country.



Speaking to residents of Drobo, in Jaman South Municipality, in the Bono Region, on August 4, 2023, the chief said that he would continue criticising the government till it takes steps to ensure that Ghanaians are benefiting from the country’s vast natural resources.



The chief could not understand why the government would sign on to deals for the exploration of Ghana’s resources where the country gets very little from its resources while private individuals rake in huge amounts of profit.



“We explore gold at Adansi, Tarkwa, Prestea, the Okyenhene's town, and even now at the northern parts of the country but we only get 7 percent of the proceeds from these explorations and the remaining 93 percent is taken away.



“I would continue talking till this changes… I would continue talking. It is important that Ghanaians are benefiting from all these resources. The livelihood of Ghanaians must improve. If this does not change, I, Agyeman Badu II, would continue talking till we see change,” he said in Twi.



The chief, who is known in private life as Justice Daniel Mensah, a High Court judge, also cited the example of Ghana getting only 17 percent of the proceeds from its oil resources while Nigeria gets over 50 percent of revenue from its oil.



