I will contest for NPP National Organiser – Nana B declares

Nana B heads NPP youth wing



Henry Nana Boakye outlines a 10-point strategic plan for NPP



Nana B announces bid to contest NPP National Organiser position



The National Youth Organiser for the ruling New Patriotic Party, Henry Nana Boakye, has officially announced his intention to contest for the party’s national organizer position.



The NPP ahead of the 2024 general elections is conducting internal elections to appoint new executives to steer the affairs of the party for the next four years.



According to Nana B who is the current National Youth Organiser of the party, he has found reason to elevate from leading the organization of the youth wing of the party to leading the national charge.



“I have the will based on the vision and the work I have been able to do over the period. I will contest for the position of National Organiser God willing. We have started working on it,” he told Kwame Nkrumah Tikese on the Okay FM Ade Akye Abia morning show.



According to Nana B, his contest for the National Organiser is premised on his experience, track record and vision coming into office.



In a Facebook post announcing the commencement of his campaign, Nana B has stated his campaign for NPP’s National Organiser will begin this week with a tour “in Ashanti Region where I will meet newly elected and appointed Constituency Officers to put forth my vision and set of objectives as I seek to be the next National Organizer of NPP.”



He further announced a 10-point strategic plan dubbed “Strategic Organisation for NPP's Sustained growth & success” which he believes will resonate with the delegates of the party in giving him the nod.



Meanwhile, this will mean he will be contesting with Sammi Awuku for the National Organiser position.