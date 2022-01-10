I will contest as Savannah regional NPP organiser - Nana Kwame Aboagye

Regional News of Monday, 10 January 2022

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

A Former Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the Damongo Constituency Nana Kwame Aboagye has said he has always been visible and faithful in duty to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and has done so over the years with diligence, conscientiousness and these attributes makes a convincing argument for his bid for the position of NPP Organiser in the Savannah Region.



Bole based Nkilgi caught up with Nana Kwame Aboagye on Saturday 8th January 2022 after he visited the Bole-Bamboi constituency Executives of the NPP to declare his intention, and he explained that his decision is borne out of his willingness to support the NPP more in order to break the 8 in the 2024 elections.



Nana Kwame Aboagye who lost the regional Chairman contest to the incumbent Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana (Prof Kalamonia) in the first Savannah Regional executive elections said he is no longer going for the position of Chairman of the NPP in the Savannah Region because the party will need his services more as a Regional Organiser than Chairman in order for the Party to win beyond 8 years.



The former NPP Chairman for the Damongo Constituency stated that, he was not bribed into taking the decision to opt out of the Chairmanship race and that all should ignore sure rumour.



He added that even though he had good people by his side who also added their voices, but he thinks it was his sole decision to contest for the Savannah Regional Organiser position.



Nana Kwame Aboagye who occupied various positions for the NPP including Constituency Chairman for Damongo promised to work too hard when voted into office as Regional Organiser.



He said even though the news will surprise many of his lovers across the region, but all should take it in good faith and pray for him to succeed as the next NPP Organiser for the Savannah Region.



Talking on his experiences across various structures and portfolios of the NPP Nana Kwame Aboagye said;



“I have served as a Constituency Organiser and Constituency Chairman in the Damongo constituency where my steerage delivered faithfully across milestones and competitive, rigorously designed benchmarks. I also served as Organizer of all constituency Chairmen in the then bigger Northern Region and these positions created a huge platform for me to sharpen my leadership skills and organisational repertoire”.