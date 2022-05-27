I will change the mindset of Ghanaians in 100 days as president – Kennedy Agyapong

General News of Friday, 27 May 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has said that he has what it takes to change the mindset of Ghanaians to improve the fortunes of the country.



The lawmaker believes that a positive mindset is essential to the development of the country and his first 100 days in office as president would target changing minds.



According to him when Ghanaians develop a positive mindset; coupled with a disciplined lifestyle the country would experience economic growth.



“Yes, I will use 100 days to change the mindset of the people and make sure that Ghana moves forward. We have to have a positive mindset so that we can develop the country”, he said.



He noted that the fortunes of the youth can be better with regard to unemployment by eliminating indiscipline and corrupt practices that hinder economic progress.



“When I’m holding the seat as president I will enforce discipline and make sure that we give no way to corruption. I will dismiss any minister who reports to work late. Say as president I report to the office at 6:00 am and you as a minister, you come at 10:00 am, I will sack you…We will introduce the clock system… because time is money and we are wasting a lot of time in Ghana on many things that won’t benefit us. All these things, if you give me the chance, [in] 100 days, I will change the system, the mindset of the people. We have to have a positive mindset to develop in this country and we can do it.”



He added that one important song that should be imprinted in the minds of Ghanaians is “Yen ara asase nie” which preaches loyalty and fosters nation building.



Kennedy Agyapong further detailed his vision for a better Ghana which centered on job creation for the youth and wealth creation through tourism.



“Look at the graduates coming up, they need jobs and I can tell you gold, cocoa, all minerals put together can’t compete with tourism. If you develop your tourist sites, it promotes the tourism of the country… but we have overlooked tourism for so long that I think that, this is the time, if Ghanaians give me the time, the chance this is the dream that I have”