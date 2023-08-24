I will campaign for Mahama; NDC will win 2024 elections – Duffuor

General News of Thursday, 24 August 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The former Minister for Finance under late Prof John Evans Atta-Mills, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has stated that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will win the 2024 General Election.



According to him, the NDC is the best political party since Ghana gained Independence.



“I will campaign for John Mahama and we will win the 2024 election, we are winning because we are working. They are working and we are also working. NDC is the best government since independence.



“Nkrumah did well especially in manufacturing but we are talking about democracy and the economic situation with our record. Inflation, interest rate under NDC’s record between the year 2009 to 2012 was the best in 40 years since independence. For 40 years the interest rate has come down drastically,” Dr. Duffuor stated on CitiTV.



The former Minister for Finance further explained that Ghana’s cedi has stabilized under his tenure and Treasury Bills rates came below 10 percent.



According to the former Governor of Bank of Ghana (BoG), the Ghana’s also moved by 60 pesewas under his watch as Minister and GDP was 14.5 in 2011.



He however added that the Ghana’s first President, Kwame Nkrumah did so well for the nation with infrastructure among others.