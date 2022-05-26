I will build a united NPP in Ashanti region - Wontumi's challenger COKA

Politics of Thursday, 26 May 2022

Source: GNA

Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, also known as COKA, an Aspiring Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), says he is determined to work hard to bring unity among members of the party to help the Party maintain power in 2024 and beyond.



According to him, when he is voted for as Chairman of the Party in the region, he would work, decide, vote, and solve issues together to help the NPP break the eight-year rule cycle.



COKA, who was speaking to the media in a press conference in Kumasi, ahead of the NPP Regional executive elections, said in building the future, he would do his best to use party resources to work with members to achieve goals and objectives of the Party.



“This is what makes my idea different. What unite us is bigger than what divide us, we are working for one common goal, we have a Party to manage and to protect to win power in 2024,” he noted.



He stated that he was going to work hand in hand with all party members, right from the grass roots to the top level.



“Under my leadership, we will always think about the future for all, I will bring hope alive to the Party, make our dreams come true, and meet the ambition of the Party,” he assured delegates.



He pledged that his leadership would be fair, accountable and successful, adding that Ashanti NPP needed a visionary leader like him to bring good policies on board to help the Party’s quest in maintaining power.



He said he would create a welfare and youth trust to assist those in need in the region to help build their capacities towards the future.



“We can turn anger into hope, frustration into ambition, hopelessness into change for everyone. Delegates, there’s a room for everybody to live happily under my chairmanship.



“I’m not going to be a Chairman for Kumasi, I’m going to be a Chairman for Ashanti region,” he noted.



The NPP in Ashanti Region would on Friday, May 27, 2022 go to the polls to elect new regional executives to lead the Party for the next four years.



The major task ahead of the new set of executives is to work hard to lead the Party to win a third consecutive term.



COKA started his political journey as a political campaigner, Chairman for Concern Citizen Association, pressing for development in the Ashanti region and beyond.



He was appointed a government appointee to Bekwai District Assembly, and also served as Regional Financial Secretary for Ashanti under the leadership of Fredrick Fredua Anto.



He is also the immediate past Constituency Chairman of the NPP in Afigya Kwabre South.