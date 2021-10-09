I will build a new Accra – new Mayor

General News of Saturday, 9 October 2021

Source: GNA

Madam Elizabeth K. T. Sackey, the new Mayor for the Accra Metropolitan Assembly says her main agenda is to build a new Accra.



“My vision is to build a new Accra; a model city whose inhabitants have a shared responsibility in making it modern,” she said.



Madam Sackey said this after the Assembly members unanimously confirmed her as the first female Chief Executive Officer of the Assembly.



She secured 30 ‘Yes’ votes from all the Assembly members, representing a hundred per cent endorsement in an election conducted by the Electoral Commission (EC) in Accra.



The new AMA Chief Executive expressed appreciation to the Assembly members for the endorsement and said, “There is a lot of work to be done; therefore, this is a clarion call for all to come on board so that we can achieve our goals. I will need your unflinching support.”



Madam Sackey said, “Together, we shall confront all our challenges head-on, taking into consideration our strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.”



Mr Henry Quartey, Greater Accra Regional Minister, commended the Assembly for a smooth confirmation process.



He advised the new Mayor to work in unity with the Assembly members.



“I commend you all for such a smooth and successful confirmation. I urge you all to work in unity, that way you would be able to achieve the successes you desired,” he stated.



Madam Sackey was a former Deputy Greater Accra Regional Minister and Member of Parliament for the Okaikoi North constituency.



She succeeds Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowah.