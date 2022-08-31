'I will bite you' - Former NDC Organiser tells those calling for Mahama’s comeback

Politics of Wednesday, 31 August 2022

Yaw Boateng Gyan, has stated that it is wrong for some persons including party executives to attempt to impose the candidature of John Dramani Mahama on the members of the opposition NDC as the next flagbearer for 2024.



Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme on Tuesday, the former National Organiser cautioned that it is important for the NDC to build a solid and formidable party instead of jumping from one station to another canvassing support for one person to become flagbearer.



“Our party laws do not allow party executives to keep mentioning one person and declaring their support for just one person. That should not be the focus. Our focus must be to come on board and work together to build our party.



“We all have to sit down and build the structures to make us solid and not who leads now when the party has not even opened polls,” Boateng Gyan stated.



He added, “I won’t prevent anyone who wants Mahama to be elected as flagbeaerer and so I don’t expect someone to also stop me from voicing out my views on who should lead. I won’t tolerate such things, if you are entitled to your views, I am also entitled to mine. If you try to stop me, and anyone put their hand in my mouth, I will be forced to bite you because the party is a democratic one and so let’s allow each and everyone to speak out. Whatever the masses say, that is what we will accept but for now, let’s not mention names,” he stressed.



With the NDC expected to elect its flagbearer for the 2024 elections in November this year, in accordance with the roadmap for its internal elections, one name that has popped up is Dr Kwabena Duffuor, a former Minister of Finance, who is reportedly prepared to contest the position of the flag bearer with former President John Mahama. Mahama has yet to declare any intentions to run for the second straight time for the slot.



