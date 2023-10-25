I will beat Nkrumah’s development record in the north – Kennedy Agyapong

Politics of Wednesday, 25 October 2023

Kennedy Agyapong, New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful has stated that he will outshine the achievements of Ghana's first president, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, in terms of developing the northern sector of the country.



Speaking in an interview on Gbangu FM over the weekend, he acknowledged what he referred to as the historical underrepresentation of the north in national development initiatives.



According to him, he has a clear vision to change this narrative by generating job opportunities and fostering industrialization in the sector.



“My final words to the people of the north are that they shouldn’t lose hope, two people are never the same. Kennedy Agyapong who is from the south is coming to create job opportunities for the northerns so that they get respect,” he said.



Agyapong reinforced his commitment to the region by comparing the past leadership of individuals from the north, including Dr. Hilla Limann, John Mahama, Aliu Mahama, and current Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, to the legacy of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, who was from the Western region.



He challenged the historical achievements of northern leaders in addressing the region's developmental needs, emphasizing the difference he aims to make.



“If they don't believe me, they should compare Kwame Nkrumah from the Western Region, with what he did for the people from the north and compare Dr. Hilla Limann, Mahama, Aliu Mahama, and the vice president, the four northerners what have they done?



“Put them together and compare them to Kwame Nkrumah, what he did for the people of the Northen region. I am going to beat Kwame Nkrumah’s record if you give me the opportunity,” he added.



Kennedy will contest for the flagbearership slot along with three other contenders including Dr Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis Addai-Nimoh.



The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.







