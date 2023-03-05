I will be very biased if I speak well of Kennedy Agyapong – Nigel Gaisie

General News of Sunday, 5 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophetic Nigel Gaisie has stated that he would be engaging in unreasoned judgement if he were to speak good of New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.



Speaking in an interview on Adom FM monitored by GhanaWeb, the prophet said the Member of Parliament for Assin Central has become the source of his family’s greatest pain as a result of some allegations he made against in the past.



“I will be very bias because in my life, he has caused me the greatest pain. The greatest pain of my family, he is the one that has caused us. The greatest pain of my life, at my young age of 35, that man is the one who has caused it,” the prophet disclosed.



Nigel Gaisie was one of the victims of Kennedy Agyapong’s self-proclaimed crusade against false prophets in 2022.



The MP went as far as to accuse the prophet of murder and rape.



But according to Nigel Gaisie, despite a truce being called between himself and the MP, he is yet to get over the pain he has had to go through as a result of the allegations and the impact it has had on his personal life and ministry.



“My mother almost died of stroke as a result. We have settled it but that does not mean I have forgotten. I am a historian so I have learnt the lessons of history.



"I have nothing against him but the Bible says as a man soweth so shall he reap. You have a son or a brother like me yet you sat on TV and peddled lies about me. I had over 1,500.



"I used to count about 2,000 in attendance for all-night services but I’ve lost all of that in the name of the lies that I’ve killed someone. Meanwhile when we met the first time you said you confessed that you didn’t know me.



"I have nothing against him because I am a pastor, I have forgiven him. But I will be very biased to speak well against him,” he stated.



Watch the new episode of The Lowdown below:







You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV here:







GA/SARA