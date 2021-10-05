I will be surprised if NPP doesn't win 2024 elections – John Boadu

General News of Tuesday, 5 October 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

NPP’s General Secretary, John Boadu says he will be surprised if his party fails to win the 2024 elections.



According to him, successes chalked by the Nana Addo-led government will be appreciated by Ghanaians through votes in the next election.



“Initiatives introduced by this government has been very helpful to the country and every single person. Despite some lapses, this government has done extremely well.



“Our policies are far better than that of the NDC government. This is something we have to continue as a party,” he said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’.



John Boadu described Nana Akufo-Addo as a miracle worker who despite the challenges he met, implemented his major education policy in his first term.



He noted that breaking the eight(8) is feasible and practical because the statistics on the ground are positive and the NPP has proven beyond doubt that it is the only party to make Ghana better.



