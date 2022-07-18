I will be General Secretary for all - Justin Frimpong Kodua

Politics of Monday, 18 July 2022

The General Secretary-elect of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua, has expressed gratitude to the party’s delegates for their support and the confidence reposed in him.



In a Facebook post shared on July 18, Frimpong Kodua, who is popularly known as JFK, said that he will be a leader for everyone in the party and not a selected few.



He added that together with the new leadership of the party he will work assiduously to address the challenges of the grassroots of the NPP.



“… my biggest inspiration does not arise from my electoral victory but … that, men and women more knowledgeable and with greater years of membership and service to the party, chose me as their General Secretary.



“l promise to be General Secretary for all members of our dear party; bringing on board, the old and young, rich and poor… I pledge to work together with other elected executives to restructure the party in response to concerns raised by the grassroots during our campaign engagements. Greater emphasis would be placed on accommodating and resourcing the party's youth and women and making them indispensable stakeholders for current and future endeavours,” parts of the statement read.



Also, JFK called on members of the party to work together to ensure that the NPP is victorious in the 2024 general elections.



“Like the five fingers of the human hand, we can best function when we work together. I, therefore, entreat all and sundry to put on their boots and reach out to the nooks and crannies of the country in our bid to recapture lost parliamentary seats and secure another victory in 2024. I salute all contestants for their bravery and tenacity,” he said.



The NPP national executives conference ended with a shock as Justin Frimpong Kodua defeated John Boadu to emerge as the General Secretary.



JFK polled 2,837 votes, with John Boadu trailing behind him with 2,524 votes.



