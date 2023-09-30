‘I will bang you if your mother leaves the house’ – Father’s sexual bouts with biological daughter exposed

General News of Saturday, 30 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A viral audio of a man scheming to have another sexual bout with his biological daughter has gone viral.



The man, identified as Prince, was hauled before Nhyira FM’s popular show ‘Obra’, where all his dark escapades were unraveled.



This was after his daughter reported the issue, backed with pieces of evidence to the show host, Mama Efe.



Per reports, Maame Ama, who is currently 21 years old had been consistently banged by her father since she was a minor.



In one of the tapes that were submitted, the man was heard expressing her feelings and plotting to have a good time with his daughter if the coast was clear.



Prince, who divorced Maame Ama’s mother is currently married to another woman and Maame Ama lives with them.



According to reports, he usually fulfills his sexual pleasures with his daughter anytime his wife is away from home



“Today I really want to bang you. I really feel like doing that but your Alomo Gyata stepmother is around. How can we have a great time if your Alomo Gyata Stepmother is around? Blows kisses sex with you feel so good. Delete these things from your phone, your stepmother is forkin. She won’t mind picking up your phone to listen to our conversation,” he was captured saying in one of the tapes.



After listening to the audio and its contents, the show host, Maame Efe was drowned into tears.



Prince’s friend who accompanied him to the show was also ashamed and begun asking his motive for engaging in such a despicable act.



However, responding to the development, Prince said,



“The girl’s mother is promiscuous so I was trying to see if she really is. I was only testing her. I tried it and it didn’t work out. I also gave out her number to four men to test her and it also did not work out. My daughter is really embarrassing me. I have never had sex with her.”



The intensity of the claims increased after his wife also testified against him.



“One week after marriage, I was home, in our hall and his daughter came to me. She told me she wanted to have a chat with me and I asked what it was. She said I shouldn’t tell her father about it and I agreed. She told me that my husband, who is her own father, sleeps with her.



She added, that in one of the instances, the man impregnated his daughter and forced her to abort it.



“She even told me that there was an instance where she got pregnant and aborted the baby in one of the instances. So, I asked if it was recent or when I wasn’t in the picture. She said it had been that way before the marriage and till now. She said if I sleep, he wakes me up. My heart ached immediately. So, when he returned, I asked what he had been doing to his daughter and that day he gave her the beating of his life. That day, he beat the girl mercilessly and inflicted injuries on her. He denied the issue and rather went after the girl,” she retorted.



Watch the video below:







EB/OGB