I will ban importation of frozen chicken if I become president - Kofi Akpaloo

Politics of Monday, 13 June 2022

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

The flagbearer of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo has stated that the LPG government can easily work towards ending the importation of poultry products.



According to him, the LPG will outline proactive measures to ensure they increase the production of poultry and halt the importation of chicken.



Additionally, he opined that LPG will support farmers with input, equipment, and storage. Since maize forms a major part of staple food, such an initiative would also benefit other sectors and not only poultry.



Consequently, the country can increase the production and storage of maize. This would help to evade the skyrocketing price of maize during the off-harvest season, "Kofi Akpaloo told Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7



"If I become President of Ghana I will ban the importation of chicken and other poultry products thus will make sure we increase production here to feed ourselves," he added



On managing the farm, he advised that owners of farms, especially larger outlets set full corporate governance and management structure to help them run the business professionally.



Kofi Akpaloo is very confident that Ghana can end the importation of poultry if it looks at these seriously. He posits that the poultry business is a very lucrative area with a huge market and people should not be afraid to enter.