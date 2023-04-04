I went to see my daughter at the hospital – Nanton MP narrates events that led to his accident

General News of Tuesday, 4 April 2023

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Nanton, Mohammed Hardi Tufeiru, has narrated the events that led to his accident on Friday, March 31, 2023, on his way to the House for a crucial vote on three taxes.



According to the MP, he left Parliament to see his daughter, who was admitted to the International Maritime Hospital, because he could no longer get in touch with his wife, who was at the hospital.



At the hospital, he received calls from the leadership of the Majority Caucus, where he was told that he was needed in the House because the Minority Caucus was asking for a headcount for the approval of the taxes the government was introducing.



Hardi Tufeiru, who made these remarks in an interview on Citi FM on Monday, monitored by GhanaWeb, added that the accident happened because he was driving at top speed to get to the House in time.



“I was calling, trying to reach (my wife), but I couldn’t get her on phone. But by then, we were also on suspension in Parliament, so I did some calculations to take 45 minutes to go (and see my daughter) and come back to continue with parliamentary work.



“So, upon reaching the hospital, I started receiving calls that the minority had challenged the voice vote and that we needed to take the second option, which was headcount, and that I was needed in the chamber,” he narrated.



The MP, who is also the deputy minister for food and agriculture, said that he was almost at Parliament when the accident occurred because he was driving at top speed and lost control of his vehicle.



