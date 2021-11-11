‘I wasn’t in Glasgow’ – Kwami Sefa Kayi denies rumours

General News of Thursday, 11 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Kwami Sefa Kayi says he was not in Glasgow



• There were reports that he was part of the government 337 delegation



• But he said the last time he was in a plane was from Accra to Kumasi



Kwami Sefa Kayi, the host of Peace FM’s Kokrokoo Morning show, has denied rumours that he was part of the delegation to the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, United Kingdom.



There have been some controversies among Ghanaians on social media contingent as to why the government of Ghana would send 337 delegations to a climate change conference in the UK.



Documents being circulated on social media indicated that, the government of Ghana sent 337 delegations to the COP26 which is expected to end on November 12.



Among the list is the name of Broadcaster, Kwami Sefa Kayi, Joy FM’s Seth Kwame Boateng and a host of other journalists, people with the academia, entertainers and others from the Civil Society Organisations.



The Chairman General, as he is known affectionately, was, however, not on his seat to host his show on the radio on Monday, November 8. This heightened the speculations among Ghanaians.



Speaking during a discussion on his show on Tuesday, November 9, Sefa Kayi stated categorically that, he never travelled to Glasgow.



He said, the last time he onboard a plane was from Accra to Kumasi and back to Accra.



“The last time I sat on a plane was Africa World from Accra-Kumasi/Accra. I have no idea if Africa World flies to Glasgow”.



"Anyway, just for the record, I wasn't in Glasgow," Kwami Sefa Kayi stressed. ''If you want to believe it, it is the truth. If you don't want to believe it, no wahala."



