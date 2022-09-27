I wasn't awarded knighthood for giving Ghana’s gold to Queen Elizabeth – Sir Sam Jonah

General News of Tuesday, 27 September 2022

Sir Sam Jonah has explained why he was awarded a knighthood by the British Royal family in a bid to dispel rumours around the award he received in 2003.



The former Ashanti Gold Chief Executive Officer disclosed that he received the award for leadership within the Commonwealth group of nations.



He said, that reason was contrary to the popular notion that handing over Ghana’s gold to the then Queen Elizabeth II, was what earned him the knighthood.



“First of all, I was not awarded the knighthood because I gave Ghana’s gold to the queen. I have heard all of that before.



In fact, at the time when I became Chief Executive of Ashanti, Ghana had 55% of the company and I am not sure Ghana government will allow you to take 55% to the Queen,” he said on the BBUM show on Ghana Television on September 25.



Asked why he was knighted, he responded: “The British won’t tell you, of course but officially, they said it was for leadership and business in the Commonwealth… that is what the official statement said. And to an extent that I had a couple of lifetime achievement awards unrelated to royalty, there must have been something that they saw,” he stressed.



In June 2003, Jonah became the first Ghanaian to be knighted in the 21st century when he was presented with an honorary knighthood (KBE) by the then Prince of Wales, in recognition of his achievements as an African businessman, a leading business executive from the Commonwealth, and an international public figure.



He also spoke about the circumstances that allowed him to send his whole family to the Buckingham Palace for the event and why he was knighted by them Prince Charles instead of his mother, Queen Elizabeth.



He wished the new monarch a wonderful era stating that he was sure that King Charles III will discharge his duties with a lot of excellence.



