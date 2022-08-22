I wasn’t brought from the USA to steal $1.2 million – Adutwum defends

General News of Monday, 22 August 2022

Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum has said he was not lobbied by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to come and steal from Ghana but to rather transform the country’s education sector.



He says while away from Ghana, he was taking $300,000 as his base salary but because of the love he has for Ghana and the educational sector, he decided to come back and make things better.



Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum made this known when he was addressing the Press on a $1.2 million scandal which hit the Education Ministry in recent times.



“I did not heed the call of the President to come to Ghana to talk about $1.2million. My base pay was $300,000 a year. I left it and came to Ghana. The $1.2 million is in the Ministry’s account. These faceless individuals should bow down their heads in shame,” he said.



Background



On May 25 this year, there were reports alleging that the minister had been in a phantom training scheme for teachers worth $1.2 million, funded by the World Bank.



According to the report, correspondence from the Director-General of the GES, Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, indicated that he was unaware of the training of over 40,000 teachers on the digital literacy platform.



It further alleged that the World Bank, as part of its investigations to establish that the training of the teachers took place, as claimed by the ministry, officially wrote to the Director-General of the GES to confirm the said training.



The report cited a letter signed by Prof. Opoku-Amankwa saying he was “unaware that any such training has taken place.”