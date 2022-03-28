I was under pressure to leave Ghana but I regret travelling to Dubai - Ghanaian reveals

Diasporian News of Monday, 28 March 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

Ghanaian contract worker based in Dubai Louis has disclosed that after his business failed, a friend encouraged him to join him in Dubai for work, but he did not meet his expectations.



In a chat on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami, Louis indicated that agents deceived him about the working conditions in Dubai. He added that he would not advise any Ghanaian to come to Dubai for greener pastures.



You may wonder why he is still there if he speaks against the working conditions of the glamorous city. According to Louis, he wishes to complete his work contract before returning to Ghana.



“I look at it as being in prison or school for two years. Just work diligently and leave for my country after two years. My contract ends in December, so I hope to come home and start afresh. I would not want to travel to any Arab country again,” he said on ‘Daily Hustle Worldwide.’



Louis added that he is still unaware of the amount of his salary. Moreover, black workers are unappreciated in the city.



“They exploit us, but we take it because of the little we may earn. Before coming here, the company will tell you how much you will earn, but the situation here is completely different.”



According to Loius, the standard of living in Dubai is relatively expensive, and about six company workers share a tiny room.



Watch video below



