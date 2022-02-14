I was the first violinist to play an afrobeats song - Naana Osabutey

Music of Monday, 14 February 2022

Ghanaian violinist, Naana Ohui Osabutey has revealed that she was the first to play afrobeats or highlife with a violin.



In an exclusive interview on SVTV Africa, Naana indicated that Ghanaians did not enjoy the violin. But to the passion she had for the instrument, she decided to play songs that Ghanaians can relate to. Naana’s video went viral after singer Adina Thembi shared it.



“It is a classical instrument, and people do not like classical music here in Ghana. So I decided to relate it with the Ghanaian audience. Before I performed at the VGMA, Adina’s ‘killing me softly’ was trending, so I played it, and she posted it. It went viral. That was the first time everyone saw that a violinist was playing a Ghanaian song,” she told DJ Nyaami.



According to Naana, she got the opportunity to perform a tribute for the late Ebony’s at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2018.



“VGMA wanted a female violinist to play a tribute for Ebony. A colleague called me to take up the opportunity. I was shy then, but I had to because times were hard for me,” she added.



Speaking on why she choose this career. Naana said it has always been a passion, but she could not study music at the University.



