I was tagged armed robber, then sacked – Ex-Police Commander

General News of Saturday, 19 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

The former Commander of the Formed Police Unit (FPU), one of the elite units of the Ghana Police Service, Chief Superintendent Naa Hamza Yakubu (rtd), has said he was booted out of office with an embarrassing tag of armed robbery.



“I was accused as an armed robber and sacked from the police service as a commander of the Formed Police Unit,” he said.



The retired police commander was speaking at the 38th anniversary of the formation of the cadres and the inauguration of the United Cadres Front (UCF) in Kumasi.



The former serviceman posited he was identified as a former cadre of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), the reason why he might have been wrongly tagged.



The cadre branch of the opposition party was formed as a grassroots movement for the NDC.



Founder of the NDC and the late former president Jerry John Rawlings is credited as the founder of the cadre group.