I was shocked when the issue of respectful Sosu got out of hand – Afenyo-Markin

Friday, 5 November 2021

Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, has said that he was taken startled when the issue involving Madina Member of Parliament Francis-Xavier Sosu got out of hand.



According to him, his surprise was occasioned by the fact that they attempted to deal with the matter in a manner to prevent it from escalating to this level.



The Effutu Lawmaker explained that when the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was in opposition, his law firm had issues with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).



The then Deputy Attorney General under the Mahama administration, Dr. Dominic Ayine intervened and ensured that due process was followed to handle the matter, he revealed.



Similarly, he added, they were trying to handle Sosu’s matter in a similar manner.



He said on the floor of the House on Thursday, November 4.



“This is a matter that I think collectively we can manage and avoid unnecessary escalation.



“Mr. Speaker, I need to put on record that this won’t be the first time neither will it be the last.



“I recall our days in opposition, my law firm had issues with GRA and I recall the intervention made by Honourable Dominic Ayine, the then Deputy Attorney General in drawing the attention of the authority that they should follow due process.



“These were behind-the-scenes engagement. I was taken aback when Sosu’s matter got out of hand. He has been a very respected friend, we engaged each other and were trying to direct him on a certain path that will not get everybody in but be that as it may, what is out there is out.”



Meanwhile, a Governance Expert, Professor Baffour Agyeman-Duah has faulted Parliament over the way and manner the issue involving Sosu has been handled.



In the view of the CEO of the John Agyekum Kuffuor Foundation, the issue was blown out of proportion due to the power play tactics adopted by Parliament.



He explained in an interview on the mid-day news on TV3 Friday, November 5, that the initial position of the Police was to invite Sosu to assist with the investigation, not to arrest him.



But, he said, the issue escalated after the Speaker refused to grant the Police their request to have him assist investigate the matter.



The Speaker Rt Hon Alban Bagbin had denied a request by the Police to release Mr Sosu to them for arrest.