‘I was shocked OSP was established but had not been set up’ – Kissi Agyebeng

General News of Thursday, 30 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kissi Agyebeng, the Special Prosecutor, has said he was shocked to have noticed that the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) after its establishment in 2018, had not be set up and operationalized.



According to him, before any work could be done, he needed to set the office up and operationalize it.



When asked if nothing had happened since 2018, Agyebeng stated that, a lot of things had been done but like he told the appointments committee, “there were teething problems but the office hadn’t been set up”.



He explained that in setting up an office, there are certain structures that need to be in place, thus, divisions, departments, units but none was in place.



“The office was established in 2018…the Special Prosecutor (SP) and Deputy Special Prosecutor were in office, so, imagine my shock when I go in to the office after August 5 and I noticed it has been established but hadn’t been set up and hadn’t been operationalized. So, I am setting it up, and operationalizing it…



“There are certain structures you need in respect of this office. There are divisions, departments, units etc. (but) none at all when I took up office,” Kissi Agyebeng explained to Nana Aba Anamoah on Starr Chat, Wednesday, September 29.



He observed that there was no front desk executive at the OSP. “I’m being blunt here. The Act itself provided for the establishment of some divisions and if the board was minded to create further divisions; not a single division. There is no Human Resource Manager (HR), there’s nothing when I took over,” Agyebeng explained further.



The Special Prosecutor noted that there was no need going to ask the reason why there was no divisions, HR, among others; so, he decided to set it up and operationalize same.



Kissi Agyebeng said, he will be 50 years after his tenure as SP, therefore, he wants to leave a "shining example and a sterling anti-corruption agency in Africa and a star to the world."



