I was set up by someone I sacked for corruption – Charles Bissue

General News of Thursday, 22 July 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Former Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Small Scale Mining Charles Onuawonto Bissue says he was set up by a team member he had sacked for corruption.



According to him, one Francis Owusu Acheampong who was introduced to him by former Science and Environment Minister, Professor Frimpong Boateng set him up because he had refused to accede to his constant request to engage in illegal mining.



“Prof. introduced him to me as a geologist, later I found out he was none of that. Along the line, he kept pestering me that we should get some concession and engage in illegal mining. I told him I stood for none of that because my commitment to the job won’t allow me to compromise myself. I believed in the mandate given me by the President and I wanted to deliver on it so eventually I sacked him from that office.



“I’ve known for two years that the video of me taking money was a setup. If you’re asking that we do mining illegally and I refuse as your body, it’s obvious I’m an impediment,” he told Nana Aba Anamoah on 'Starr Chat Wednesday'.



The Police CID which investigated allegations of corruption against Mr. Bissue in July 2019 cleared him of any wrongdoing.



“Mr. Bissue was not found to be culpable of any offense, a parallel investigation by the office of Special Prosecutor is however still ongoing,” the Graphic quoted the police report as saying.



The report also reportedly cleared all individuals captured in the Anas video taking bribes.