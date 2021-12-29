I was scared my ‘manhood would not work’ after taking Coronavirus vaccine - Former MP

Politics of Wednesday, 29 December 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ablekuma North constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Mr. Justice Joe Appiah, says he was reluctant in taking the covid-19 vaccine because he was scared his manhood will not work after taking the jab.



But after taking it, he confirmed it was working well, just the way it was before.



The Former MP made the comments on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie while speaking with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu.



Many conspiracy theories flooded social media when the world had to take vaccines against the covid-19 pandemic.



It was alleged that men could lose their manhood after taking the jab, others suggested that women could also lose their fertility after taking the vaccine.



Some said the covid-19 vaccine is the ‘mark of the beast’, calling it 666.



Although many have taken the jab, it appears that some have still not taken it due to these conspiracy theories and other personal reasons.



Speaking on Atinka TV‘s morning show, Ghana Nie, hosted by Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Mr. Justice Joe Appiah said although his fears were known by the Host, it had been allayed.



He admitted he was not going to take the jab until the Host convinced him to do it.



Sharing his experience, he said initially when he took the jab, which was that of Johnson and Johnson, he had pains in his arm but after some time, the pain reduced.



“I took my jab three days ago and it was really uneasy. The Johnson and Johnson is very sharp, I am now recovering. The one jab I took has made me understand that covid is really bad, I still feel a little pain though. You know why I did not want to do it and you told me to go and take it. It is working, there is strength in it,” the former MP said pointing his manhood and in laughter.