I was sacked from Kufuor’s gov’t because I supported Nana Addo against Alan – Boniface Gambila

General News of Thursday, 28 September 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Upper East Regional Minister, Mr Boniface Gambila has said he was sacked as Minister during the era of former President John Agyekum Kufuor because he supported Nana Akufo-Addo against Alan Kyerematen.



This follows Mr. Alan Kyerematen’s withdrawal from the NPP’s flag bearer race citing alleged intimidation and abuse of his supporters among others and his decision to contest the 2024 presidential election as an independent candidate.



Speaking on Morning Starr with Naa Dedei Tettey Wednesday, the former Minister and lawmaker for Nabdam Constituency indicated that he was really upset over the sack because he was doing a lot for his region.



“Some of us were sacked because of him. It was alleged that we were not supporting Mr. Kyerematen. I was a regional minister and I was sacked. So it was a difficult situation and when I was sacked I didn’t take heart, up till now I’ve not been happy. I was told that because I was in line with Nana Addo and so they sacked me.



“When I was sacked there was jubilation by Alan Kyerematen’s people but I didn’t mind. You see I was vindicated later in terms of honesty at work and in terms of development for the region and everything you can talk about in politics,” Mr. Gambila stated.



He continued: “So when the ball bounces back to you I can understand because you know what it means. You have done it before. So when someone apparently is doing it you feel so.”