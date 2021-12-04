I was rejected in Ghana because l couldn't read and write - US-based pastor

Diasporian News of Saturday, 4 December 2021

Source: Ntiamoah Williams, Contributor

One of the influential men of God in America has recounted how he was rejected in Ghana and further told he couldn't establish a church because he couldn't read and write.



Apostle Bismark Akomeah is a founder and leader of Jesus Power Assembly of God. A 20-year-old church located in Columbus in America.



His church was adjudged the Most Influential Church in America for the year 2021 by the Assembly of God fraternity in America.



Recounting his humble beginnings in an interview with Ntiamoah Williams, the man of God revealed how he was rejected in Ghana when he wanted to establish a church due to his inability to read and write.



According to the man of God, he nearly faced the same fate in USA by the grace of God was there for him.



Watch the full interview here:



