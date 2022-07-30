I was rejected at the German airport after paying GH¢38,000 for 'connection' – Ghanaian recalls

Diasporia News of Saturday, 30 July 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

Dubai-based Ghanaian Yaw Olumor has disclosed that he paid GH¢38,000 to a travel agent to help him travel to Germany, but an immigration officer rejected him.



Speaking on SVTV Africa with Dj Nyaami, Yaw disclosed that his host in Germany did not answer his call while at the airport. As a result, he returned to Ghana.



“The German immigration asked me to call the lady who will host me while in the country. I don’t know whether the White lady was not close to the phone, but she didn’t pick up. So I had to come back to Ghana,” he said.



Mr Olumor revealed that he paid GH¢38,000 in total for his travel documents, but he couldn’t spend a day in Germany.



“The connection did all he had to do for me, but the host caused it. All my documents were genuine, but the unfortunate happened. I paid GH¢38000 for everything,” Yaw said on Daily Hustle Worldwide.



According to Yaw, he decided to travel to Dubai after he returned from Germany. He travelled to UAE in 2019 and got a job as a security guard. However, he quit after a month due to his work visa.



Presently, Yaw works as a sorter in a post office. He indicated that life in Dubai has been somewhat fair to him. Yaw mentioned that the company pays a monthly allowance for his rent.



Watch video below:



