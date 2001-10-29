Two Fined ?6m for Vandalism

Tabloid News of Monday, 29 October 2001

A CIRCUIT Tribunal in Kumasi, presided over by Mr. Ernest Yao Obimpeh, has fined two persons a total of ?6 million for vandalizing concrete pillars erected on a parcel of land at Anwomaso, near Kumasi.



The tribunal found them guilty of causing unlawful damage to property.



The accused, Kwadwo Mensah Owusu Adu, self-employed, and Kwaku Forkuo, a senior administrative officer, are both indigenes of Anwomaso.



Each of them is to pay ?3 million or in default serve a 24-month prison term.



A third accused, Kwame Karikari, a farmer, was acquitted and discharged by the tribunal.



According to the prosecution, led by Police Chief Inspector Stephen Kufuor Boateng, sometime in 1999, the accused forcibly entered the land which belongs to the Anwomasohene, Nana Osei Boah II.



The accused claimed the land belong to their family. Inspector Boateng said the accused, armed with cutlasses, violently entered the land and destroyed 400 concrete pillars erected on the land by the Anwomaso chief.



