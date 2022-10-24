I was paid ¢300 for NPP campaign ad, now my life is under threat – NABCO trainee cries

General News of Monday, 24 October 2022

Many remember him for the 2020 general election campaign advert where his photo appeared on a billboard with the inscription "Remember me. My livelihood depends on your vote."



He is a beneficiary of the government's flagship programme Nations Builders Corps, NABCO, where he teaches.



Known as Nicholas Teye, the 35-year-old says his life is under threat after the viral NPP campaign and eventually the party winning the presidential election.



Speaking to TV3 in an interview, Nicholas stated that people blame him for the current economic hardship facing Ghanaians following his campaign for the governing party.



The SHS teacher stated that he had to even disguises himself by wearing a nose mask and a cap whenever he wants to go out of his home for fear of being noticed and attacked.



“My major challenge is the threat. So any time I have to go out I have to put on a nose mask and sometimes a cap so that I have to disguise myself.



“Sometimes, I will be in the room, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday without going out because I am afraid if I step out I don’t know what will happen to me. The moment they see you they are angry and they want to beat you because you are part of the reasons why they are suffering. Sometimes they will call you and threaten you.



“Sometimes my wife will tell me where I am going, if I have the money I should take Uber,” Teye narrated.



The teacher indicated that he was not told that his photo will be used for a campaign billboard.



He said he was paid ¢300 for the advert.



Narrating why his face was on a campaign billboard for the governing party, Nicholas, said as a NABCO beneficiary, he was told that their photos were being used for calendars and magazines and not for the campaign and there is a reward of ¢300 attached to it.



He noted that before the ¢300 was given to him, he had to sign an undertaken that he has allowed his photo to be used for the NPP 2020 campaign - something that he was not made to them earlier.



“I was very angry when I read the notice because I told them they should have informed me earlier before snapping the photo, so I did not sign and I left.



When I got home, my wife and the woman who helped me with funds to pay for the NABCO training said I should go for the money...I later went and signed for the ¢300...,” Nicholas Teye stressed.











