I was one of the most successful MCEs in Ghana - Former Kasoa MCE

Politics of Friday, 12 November 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Awutu Senya, Michael Mensah has noted that he sees himself as one of Ghana’s most successful MCEs.



Mr. Mensah said he feels proud of the work he did in office when he was appointed.



Appearing on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he posited that he achieved a lot and was hopeful the foundation he left would help the current MCE to succeed.



According to him, he got support from residents in the area, including groups, traders, associations to make his work effective.



The former MCE, when asked if he was disappointed he was not disappointed said, he was not “really disappointed” because President Akufo-Addo is the appointing authority, and he felt he needed to appoint a new person.



He said he facilitated several initiatives, including the fact that the region is now a Police administrative region.



He told host Kwabena Agyapong that ”I would say without fear of error that I will count myself as one of the most successful MCEs in Ghana. It was fulfilling for me to serve as MCE.



In Kasoa, you must have a development agenda and the resilience to succeed. That was something I had, and I did my best as MCE.”



Mr. Mensah said he felt happy he did not dent his name and that of the party by engaging in any form of misappropriation, embezzlement, corruption, and irresponsible behaviour.