I was once rejected by a top artist when I approached him for collaboration – Black Sherif

Ghanaian fast-rising Afropop artist Mohammed Ismail Sherif popularly known as Black Sherif has disclosed an instance where he was rejected by a top Ghanaian artiste.



He said this particular artiste turned him down severally, an act which compelled him to work assiduously to attain this level.



According to the 'First & Second Sermon' hitmaker, his ultimate goal is to tediously work on his craft to propel him for enormous opportunities.



“I actually get it, now if you call for collabo they will do. By working on your yourself, there will be a level nobody can deny you, you get it?. So the main work is working on yourself,” he stated in an exclusive interview with Kwame Bee.



The young rapper failed to identify the artists who refused to collaborate with him despite several persuasions.



Meanwhile, Black Sherif is set to embark on a tour with Nigeria's Burna Boy.



The announcement was made by the Grammy Award winner via Twitter after he featured on Black Sherif's 'Second Sermon' remix.