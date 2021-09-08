I was not raised to be violent - Mahama

Politics of Wednesday, 8 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• John Dramani Mahama has spoken about his personality



• He said he was not raised to be a ruffian



• He said his family and religious upbringing does not permit him to depart from his humble character



Former president, John Dramani Mahama, has pointed out that he was not brought up to be a violent person in society.



He stressed that he was trained to be polite and sensitive to the plights of others.



Mr. Mahama also said that sometimes, people need to turn a blind eye to certain things in politics for there to be peace and tranquillity in the country.



Making this known in an interview on Techiman-based Akina FM, John Dramani Mahama said, “We all have our beliefs and we all have different upbringings. I was not raised to be a ruffian. I was raised to be polite, gentle and civil to every human being. To be sensitive to people irrespective of who you are. That’s how I was raised,” he explained.



He also added, “I can’t change that character and say I am going to be macho, ruffian or fight...The point is not everyone can do it. But you must not change your character because of politics. For the sake of the peace of the country, you must let go of some things. Otherwise, when one says I won’t agree and another disagrees, people will die… and you have to be responsible” he stated.



The former president's comments come after he was backlashed for saying the 2024 elections will be a "do or die" affair at polling stations.



Meanwhile, aide to the former president, Felix Ofosu Kwakye says Mr. Mahama's words were misconstrued.



According to him, the former president by his words meant the NDC will be very vigilant and on guard during the elections to avoid being cheated.