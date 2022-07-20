I was not attacked, the traders were only expressing their discontent - Majority Leader

General News of Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Majority Leader and MP for Suame, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has disputed media reports that he was nearly lynched by traders at Suame Magazine, yesterday, Tuesday, July 18, 2022.



The MP told Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the traders were only expressing their discontent.



He said contrary to claims that he was attacked, the situation was not as reported by a section of the Ghanaian media.



”I was not attacked. The traders only expressed, their discontent over our promise to construct the road in Suame.”



According to the lawmaker, he had gone to the area to address some issues they had raised over delays in constructing a road in the area and the Suame interchange.



He said he had gone to Suame to address the issues the traders had raised, and upon reaching a section of the area, they encountered a group who would not take any explanation on why the project had been delayed.



He explained that he moved away from the group, but they followed him and his team and at a point, started throwing sachet of water at us.



Later, we went to a conference center in the area and engaged some of them on the issues they had raised.



He disclosed that the contractor who was working on the road project suspended the project because he was short of bitumen.



Meanwhile, he has underscored the need for the party and government to enhance the communication channel to prevent these challenges.