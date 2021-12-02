I was in Parliament for 2022 budget approval – Adwoa Safo replies Minority

General News of Thursday, 2 December 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has debunked allegations that she was not present in Parliament on Tuesday 30th November 2022 for the approval of the 2022 budget.



“As a former deputy Majority Leader of this house, I want to put it on record that I was present in this House yesterday (Tuesday),” she said on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday.



The Minority in Parliament says they have commenced investigations into whether or not the Minister for Gender and Social Protection was present in Parliament on Tuesday 30th November 2022.



According to Minority, they suspect the Dome-Kwabenya MP was not present in the House for the Majority side in approving the already rejected budget by them (the Minority).



The North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who raised the alarm on Wednesday disclosed that the Minority in Parliament is investigating what they describe as a case of impersonation of Dome Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo, in Parliament on Tuesday.



He stated that the Minority are reviewing some materials available to them before they proceed on any action.



“Following pictures and videos we are reviewing this morning, it is becoming quite apparent to us that there may be a case of impersonation with regards to the lady who was presented as Adwoa Safo. It’s beginning to appear that she may not be Adwoa Safo,” Ablakwa indicated.



Adding his voice to his colleague in the house on Wednesday, the Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka told the Kwabenya MP that she should wait for their investigations adding that they will make their findings public to the Ghanaian people.