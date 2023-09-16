I was hounded out of the army by NPP elements – Captain John Babari

General News of Saturday, 16 September 2023

A retired Military Officer, Captain(retired) John Kwame Jabari, in an exclusive interview, revealed that his career as a soldier was cut short due to political witch-hunting by New Patriotic Party (NPP) elements in the Ghana Armed Forces.



Speaking with Cup of Tea host, Julius Caesar Anadem on Ultimate FM monitored by MyNewsGH.com, the now-politician said the nature of the hounding was so intense, that he had to quit before he was framed negatively.



Captain Jabari said, that during his military days, he was hard on the fight against galamsey, accepting no nonsense from perpetuates of the crime including NPP politicians which made them uncomfortable hence a ploy to frustrate him in the service.



“When I was leaving the military, politics was part of it. Yes, I was being hounded out. Some people thought this was the time to take their pound of flesh, by politicians.



“The genesis of my problem was that I led the anti-galamsey taskforce in the Ashanti region for almost like six or seven years. When they came, they said let’s take him out of the Ashanti region and take me to the jungle warfare at Achiase. That was the start of it, after they had done that, they started John did this, John did that, he did this against this our person, so what are we going to do about that,” he narrated.



The NDC politician noted that, after careful evaluation of the situation and his own personal intelligence, he felt it would be better to resign honourably from the army with his name high and integrity intact.



“I wrote to them and now wanted to leave because I could see people had conspired to get me out and the point was that either you leave or you get sent out for the wrong reason. Because they could do so much that you get to a certain point where you will react. Based on your reaction, they can accuse you of something and get you sacked”, he disclosed



Since quitting the military, Captain John Kwame Jabari, is now actively involved in NDC politics in the Ashanti Region, eventually being elected as its first vice chairman in 2022 with a resounding victory.



He has promised to aid the NDC in winning the 2024 general elections with a convincing victory in the Ashanti Region.



