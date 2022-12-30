I was bounced a visa to Israel – Prophet Nigel Gaisie

General News of Friday, 30 December 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Founder and Leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has accused the Israeli government of denying him a visa to that country for prayers.



According to Prophet Nigel, just as any other man of God or a Christian would travel to Israel to pray, he also planned embarking on that exercise but was denied the opportunity because the Israeli government said he was going to pray for some group of people.



“This year when I was going to Israel, they told me I was going to pray for some people so they denied me visa,” Prophet Nigel Gaisie said in an interview on Power FM monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



Though he was denied entry into the country, Prophet Nigel Gaisie categorically said the decision by the Israeli government does not discourage him and has never been a problem to him as well.



“Their government called that they are not going to give me a visa but that’s not a problem,” he revealed.