I was beaten, robbed of GH¢40K by a regional executive – Ken Agyapong’s agent alleges

Politics of Wednesday, 30 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A member of the Campaign team for New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has revealed that he was subjected to two rounds of beatings by party officials allied to Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia during the party’s recently held Special Delegates Conference.



According to Charles Addo, who is the party’s youth organiser in the Bono East Region, his attempt to ensure conformity to the electoral guidelines led to him being assaulted by two officials of the party who felt incensed by his actions.



"I told the regional police commander and some of his men that two regional party officers were seeking to represent the vice president contrary to the rules of the game. Then the police commander confirmed my position and called the EC official and the regional organiser, one Sulley outside and explained to him.



"It was left with the deputy secretary, Liman Seidu who was resisting. So he was forcefully brought out by the police and when he came out he was engaged in an exchange with the police inquiring from them who the complainant was.



"This was around 8:30 when the election had not started, a police officer pointed me out that their colleague regional executive is the complainant. So he asked me if it was true and the next thing he told me was that do I know that the organiser who was ejected is my boss in line with party structures? I answered that we are not here to do boss work, we are here to monitor the system to ensure order,” Mr Addo who was wearing a neck brace having been allegedly assaulted narrated.



He revealed that the two party officials jumped on him and subjected him to severe beatings after which an amount of GH¢40,000 was taken away from his pocket.



“My attention was not there because I was on phone and the next thing I saw was them hitting me. If you look at my phone… I had forty thousand in my pocket and they picked it from my pocket,” he said.



Kennedy Ohene Agyapong had recourse to issue verbal threats to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia during the party’s Special Delegates Congress held on Saturday, August 26, 2023.



Agyapong’s outburst captured whiles he was on a phone call was said to have been ignited by a situational report on the state of his agent representing him in North East Region during the vote.



In his immediate statement after Saturday’s election, Kennedy Agyapong said he felt proud and motivated by the support in his camp in the “heat of backbiting, intimidation, and smeared campaign” he suffered and is hopeful of clinching victory in the party’s general delegates election slated for November 4, 2023.



In the viral video of Kennedy Agyapong reacting to alleged threats of assault and intimidation on his agents, the Assin North MP was heard swearing to give President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia “a showdown.”



Saturday’s election by the NPP was aimed to pruning the number candidates in the party’s flagbearer race from 10 to five.



Kennedy Agyapong came second with some 132 votes behind vice president Bawumia who polled 629 votes out of the total votes of over 900.



Watch the press conference by Kennedy Agyapong’s team below:







GA/SARA



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch Mintah Akandoh's call for legislation on organ transplantation on The Lowdown:











Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb

