I was at a funeral when the explosion happened - Prestea-Huni Valley MP

Regional News of Friday, 21 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Prestea Huni Valley was one of the government officials who responded to the explosion at Apiate on the afternoon of Thursday, January 20, 2022.



Robert Wisdom Cudjoe, speaking to GhanaWeb’s Western Regional Correspondent, Thomas Tetteh, said he was attending a funeral at an adjoining community but had to rush to the scene when the matter came to his notice.



“I was at a funeral around 10 o’clock to 12 o’clock. I was on my way from one of the communities to Bogoso that is where I saw so many cars running here and there and when I inquired, I was told that there is a disaster at one of my communities that is Apiate.



"I rushed to the scene and already the police, security people; fire service, they were all around. So what I did was to know what I could do to help,” the MP said.



The MP noted that as a way of expediting rescue efforts, he mobilized two excavators to join in rescuing the surviving victims.



“I realized that they were using backhoe to remove dead bodies and to make way for other vehicles. So I also went back to the house, I managed to get two excavators and they are still working here. As at now, we have removed most of the people who are still under the situation,” he stated.







Preliminary police investigation indicates a vehicle conveying mining explosives got involved in an accident with a motorbike and a tricycle.



The accident led to the motorbike catching fire and spreading to the vehicle resulting in the explosion.



The impact of the blast has caused 13 confirmed deaths so far and injury to many.



The government has since activated a National Emergency Response Mechanism and has called on neighbouring communities to take in members of the Apiate community whose homes have been reduced to rubbles from the blast.



A government delegation led by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has also visited the area.



The government has promised to take up the full cost of medical bills for the affected victims and has also assured of plans to rebuild the Apiate community.



