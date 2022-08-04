I was arrested in America but not for cocaine - Ras Bobo

Diasporia News of Thursday, 4 August 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

US-based Ghanaian artiste Ras Bobo has refuted claims that he was arrested for smuggling drugs into the US from Mexico.



In a chat on Daily Hustle Worldwide, Ras Bobo admitted that he was arrested, but never jailed because he was innocent.



“That was false news. I was actually on my way back from a show in Mexico, but some bloggers published a story that I had been arrested for drugs. So I had to come to Ghana to clear the air on that.”



Ras Bobo, however, mentioned that some drug dealers offered him jobs, but he never accepted any.



“But I've been in a gang, and I know all it comes with. I liked the street life, so I engaged in it, but I was working on the side too. I made a lot of money. I was handcuffed once, but the investigations proved my innocence,” he revealed.



Ras Bobo indicated that his gang members were attacked severally by other gangs, and they had to retaliate. Ras added that he received a lot of threats.



“Even though the gangs are linked to various cities, I was able to leave that lifestyle. I realised that it wouldn't help me, so I quit and left that city,” he said on SVTV Africa.