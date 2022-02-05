I was arrested 189 times under Mills and Mahama – Captain Smart reveals

General News of Saturday, 5 February 2022

Broadcast journalist with Onua TV and Onua FM Godsbrain Blessed Smart popularly known as Captain Smart has revealed that under the 8 years mandate of Atta Mills and John Mahama, he was arrested 189 times.



The journalist was arrested and detained at the National Security Office along with another staff, Eric Dadzie Copperfield, popularly called GH Boy for alleged extortion.



Their detention came even after the two were granted bail by a court after pleading not guilty to their respective charges.



Following their bail grant at around 10:00 am, the two were then taken to the National Security Office where they stayed for a few hours supposedly briefing the Coordinator of what had transpired at the Court after which their sureties for bail and the homes were once again verified by the National Security.



This process was delayed until the court closed; hence they were not able to process all the conditions for bail.



Several persons on social media accused the government of complicity in his arrest to shut him up for making the government unpopular on his shows every morning.



Responding to this, Captain Smart revealed this is not the first time he has been arrested by a government for speaking out.



“I was arrested my Mills-Mahama 189 times. Even under my own father J.A Kufour, I was arrested, you remember” Captain Smart said.



