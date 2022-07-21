I warned Akufo-Addo not to seek re-election - Eagle Prophet

Politics of Thursday, 21 July 2022

Ghanaian Pastor, Prophet Reindolph Oduro Gyebi, popularly referred to as the Eagle Prophet says he has been vindicated after prophesying that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo would destroy the country if re-elected.



It would be recalled that, prior to the 2020 general elections, the General Overseer and the Founder of God’s Crown Chapel, prophesied that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is a one-term president and should not attempt to seek re-election.



Speaking on Hot 93.9FM, the Eagle Prophet emphasized that per a revelation he had, President Akufo-Addo will “sink Ghana” if he attempts a second term."



President Akufo-Addo has “one term and God will help him in his first term but he should not try for the second term... He would destroy Ghana if he dares to seek re-election".



The popular Man of God cautioned in early 2015, Mahama’s administration turned to the IMF for a $918 million loan to help stabilize the economy. The conditions attached meant the government had to freeze salaries and end oil subsidies.



In the run-up to the 2016 elections, Akufo-Addo’s New Patriotic Party criticized that decision. He promised to improve revenue generation and manage the country’s economy better.



He made progress on that by ending the IMF bailout in 2019 and bringing inflation down to 9 percent from almost 17.5 percent in 2016.



That honeymoon now appears to be over. In 2022, Seeking help from the IMF constitutes an abrupt policy reversal for President Nana Akufo-Addo, who took office in 2017 after an election campaign that focused on the idea of “Ghana Beyond Aid,” a promise that the country could prosper without international aid.



In March, Foreign Policy predicted that Ghanaians might protest as a result of the economic pressures felt in their households.



A few weeks ago, hundreds took to the streets in Accra for two days to demonstrate against spiraling costs. The current economic hardship in the country has also preempted many Clergies from openly castigating the President.



The founder and leader of the Glorious Word and Power Ministries, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, in a recent interview, called out the President for causing untold hardship to Ghanaians.



The Founder and leader of the Alabaster International Ministry, Prophet Kofi Oduro also in a recent sermon described Akufo-Addo’s government as being heartless and wicked to the Citizens.



Reacting to these statements from the popular men of God, Eagle Prophet told Hotfmghana.com, "I have been Vindicated...I warned Nana Addo not to seek re-election but didn't listen to me...What is happening now I have already prophesied about it."



Eagle Prophet is well known for prophesying doom. His Church, God’s Crown Chapel, the Eagles Cathedral which has its headquarters in Kumasi Ghana is regarded as one of the most popular Churches in the Country.