‘I want to train to be a great footballer’ – Abesim murder suspect

General News of Sunday, 10 April 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Richard Appiah, the 28-year-old standing trial for allegedly killing and storing body parts of two minors in a refrigerator at Abesim in the Bono Region has asked for permission to go and train and continue his footballing career.



The suspect, who was in court today, Friday, April 8, 2022, boldly told the Kaneshie District Court of his intention and thus pleaded to be granted this permission.



According to the supposed footballer, football is the only profession he can embark on therefore he wants to resume training to get him going.



The court presided over by Magistrate, Ama Adomako Kwakye asked the prosecution to get the suspect a lawyer so he can apply to the High Court for such an order as she is not in the position to grant such a request.



The prosecutor Chief Inspector Lawrence Anane informed the court that they are still looking forward to the Attorney-General’s advice and would plead with the court for a date.



The magistrate expressed her dissatisfaction with the prosecution’s failure to communicate the development to her and warned him not to repeat such act.





The case has however been adjourned to Thursday, April 28, 2022.



Richard Appiah is currently standing trial at a Kaneshie District Court for allegedly killing two children, Louis Agyemang and Stephen Sarpong and storing their body parts in a refrigerator at Abesim.



The Court has preserved his plea after he was charged with two counts of murder.



Some body parts and intestines believed to be those of the victims were allegedly retrieved on a farm.