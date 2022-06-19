I want to marry a Ghanaian, but I won’t give him documents – Dutch-Ghanaian lady

Diasporia News of Sunday, 19 June 2022

Source: svtvafrica.com

Dutch-Ghanaian, Esperanza Essau, has stated that she would prefer to marry a Ghanaian to maintain the culture for her generations, but then he must fight for his documents if he wishes to join her in the Netherlands.



According to her, love and culture must be the reason for their marriage, and she will not accept any other motive in her relationship. Speaking on Daily Hustle Worldwide with DJ Nyaami, Esperanza mentioned that she would not allow her prospective husband to become a Dutch through a marriage.



“I won’t marry him with my documents. That is not love. Our marriage will not base on my documents. It shouldn’t be a point of discussion,” Esperanza said on SVTV Africa.



Moreover, the Netherlands-based Ghanaian mentioned that she would prefer a Ghanaian to a white Dutch because she wants to keep the Ghanaian culture and pass it down to future generations.



“I want my kids to be Ghanaians, but there is also the concept of love. Love is love, whether black or white. I love Ghanaians and prefer to keep the culture to stay. Presently, I haven’t found a Ghanaian that I want to settle with,” she added.



However, Esperanza revealed that she just got out of a relationship with a Dutch-Ghanaian and is currently focusing on herself.



“I want someone I can chat and have fun with. I don’t want to get married for the sake of it. That’s the kind of man I want.”