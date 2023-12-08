'I want to leave this country' – Deliveryman as he seeks greener pastures outside Ghana

General News of Friday, 8 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Emmanuel, a deliveryman in Accra has opened up on his dream to leave the Ghanaian territory. According to him, there is nothing to achieve in the country.



After years of studying Engineering at the Accra Technical University, he is yet to find a white-collar or stable job that pays him a substantial amount of money at the end of the month.



Speaking during an interaction with Abigail Johnson Boakye on Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV, he shared that he foresees no change in the current economic atmosphere in the country, hence, travelling outside was the best option.



“I want to leave this country. Period. No two ways about that.”



He further shared, “Unless I see improvement but for now, I want to leave. I told you from the beginning, it is all about leadership. Our current leaders have been a failure.”



Brain drain continues to be a bane that worries the Ghanaian working force. According to a September 2023 report, over 4,000 nurses left the country to work in Europe and America.



The mass exodus of these nurses was strongly lamented by the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association who attributed it to poor working conditions and among others.



Watch the full interview below:







BAJ/MA