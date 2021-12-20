I want to hand over the baton to an NPP president in 2025 - Akufo-Addo

Politics of Monday, 20 December 2021

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed his desire to hand over the government to the next New Patriotic Party’s Presidential candidate.



According to him break the 8-year cycle is not a mission of the NPP but a vision to ensure Ghana’s progress beyond 2024.



Speaking at the NPP’s delegates conference in Kumasi on Sunday, December 19, the president intimated that handing over power to the National Democratic Congress is a retrogression of the progress they have made.



“I want to be able on the 7th of January 2025 to go to Black Stars Square in Accra and hand over the baton of government to the NPP presidential candidate,” Akufo-Addo stated.



He added, “We want to break the 8 not just for ourselves but for Ghana because we know the zigzag, NPP comes to clean for them to be polluted, this is not the way progress will be brought to our country.



“We need a secure period in office to make that irreversible change in the fortunes of our nation and we are capable of doing it. We will get a candidate that will unify our party and all of us will campaign to make that candidate the next president of the Republic,” the President stated.



Akufo-Addo also urged the party to embrace competition in order to be able to overcome anything from their opposition come 2024.