I want to be the first Ashanti NDC flagbearer to rule Ghana – Kojo Bonsu

Politics of Monday, 7 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bonsu seeks Asantehene’s blessings to contest flagbearer position



I want to bring the presidency to the Ashanti land – Bonsu



NDC needs a new face to lead the party – Bonsu





Former Mayor of the Ashanti Region, Kojo Bonsu, has indicated that he wants to be the first Ashanti to hold the flagbearer position of the National Democratic Party (NDC).



Speaking at the Akwasidae festival at the Manhyia Palace, on Sunday, March 6, 2022, the former mayor asked for the blessing and support of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for him to go and bring the presidency to the Ashanti Region.



“The NDC party has not chosen an Asante to lead the party before and that is why, as his grandson, I am here to inform Otomfour of my intention to contest for the flagbearership position, so that whenever he pours libation he will remember me in his prayers.



“... so that he will support me to go and bring the flagbearership position home to the Ashanti and unite all NDC members so that we win the election and bring the presidency to the Ashanti land,” he said in Twi on Joy News translated by GhanaWeb.



In October 2021, Kojo Bonsu indicated that his decision to contest the flagbearership position was because the party needs a new face to lead it.



“I don’t want to talk about him because I also want to be President. I want to contest the flagbearership race of the NDC. I will not support him this time because I want to contest. I will definitely contest.



“Former President John Mahama has contested the elections twice and lost. he is known too much by Ghanaians hence the need for a new face. There’s a need for a new person to come and lead the NDC and not Mahama this time around,” Bonsu said.