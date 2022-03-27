I want to be President of Ghana – Kofi Konadu Apraku opens up on his presidential ambition

General News of Sunday, 27 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, a former Member of Parliament and Minister of Trade and Industry has indicated that he has the ambition to become the President of Ghana in the future.



According to him, his current position as the ECOWAS Commissioner for Macroeconomic Policy has been a hindrance from achieving his ambition.



He explained on Joy News ‘PM Express’ show on Friday that, as an ECOWAS Commissioner, he cannot engage in active politics, something that has prevented him from making his intentions known publicly.



“Everybody wants to be a leader in whatever it is that they do. Yes, I do, I do have presidential ambitions. Maybe I have not been so forthright as others partly because of the work that I do.



“We are not allowed to engage directly in politics while we hold those positions. You may be in a position that for example, just for purposes of discussion that you ECOWAS Commissioner in charge of Macroeconomic Policy are supposed to work with the Minister of Finance and all the others.



“Maybe the Minister of Finance of Ghana is also running for or anticipating running and you are running, you can’t work together. So we are supposed to suppress our interest, not publicly display our interest that we want to,” Dr. Apraku said.



He observed that such a declaration could impede his work at the West African body due to a conflict of interest.



“And then also if there’s a problem in Ghana, God forbid, and ECOWAS delegation is coming and I’m NPP running for a Presidential position and there’s a problem with NDC my colleagues may because of that take a position that may not be good for ECOWAs.



“So for that reason, they don’t allow us to play politics. But then not to think about or even do something without publicly displaying your ambition. And therefore, my sense of it is that when the right time comes and then we go through the process God gives me the strength I will also join the race,” Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku stressed.