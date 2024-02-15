I want to assure the IMF the programme remains on track - Dr Amin Adam reaffirms

General News of Thursday, 15 February 2024

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, the newly-appointed Minister of Finance, has assured the International Monetary Fund (IMF) of the government's unwavering commitment to the ongoing programme.



Dr. Amin Adam, who replaces Ken Ofori-Atta, reiterated that he would make sure that the country moves faster to implement the tax relief.



In an interview on Thursday, February 15, he said, "If you look at the budget that was presented this year, there were a number of pro-poor initiatives, and I do not intend to depart from those pro-poor initiatives.



"And I will ensure that business follows as usual as it should. We will make sure that we move faster to implement the tax reliefs that were made in the budget, and I am going to make sure the poor are insulated," he stated.



He further stressed the importance of staying the course laid out in collaboration with the IMF.



"It is important to note that we are under an IMF programme, and I want to assure the IMF and the business community that I will ensure that the programme remains on track. I will work to ensure that the programme does not suffer," he assured.



The ongoing programme reflects a strategic partnership aimed at addressing economic challenges and fostering fiscal responsibility in Ghana.



Ghana's engagement with the IMF has been driven by various economic factors, including fiscal deficits, external imbalances, and the need for structural reforms.



The programme with the IMF involves a set of policies and reforms designed to enhance economic stability, boost growth, and create a favourable environment for sustainable development.



Historically, the nation has sought assistance from the IMF to address fiscal challenges, implement economic reforms, and strengthen macroeconomic fundamentals.



The programme typically includes measures to contain inflation, reduce budget deficits, and enhance overall economic resilience.



